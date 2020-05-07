Trump Toohey: Name 2 of Tom Cruise's Ex-Wives; What's Lady Gaga's First Name?

1. NASA says that Tom Cruise is on board for a film to be shot at the International Space Station. They hope by doing so, it will inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers. Tom Cruise has been married 3 times. Can you name two of those exes?

Mimi Rogers

Nicole Kidman

Katie Holmes

2. The NFL schedule is going to be released tonight. The NFL plans to play a full schedule, and begin on time, but some adjustments to the schedule are to be expected. When the Browns were moved from Cleveland over 30 years ago, they became this team which still plays in the NFL today.

Baltimore Ravens

3. 10 years ago today, Katy Perry released the song California Gurls. Katy Perry said the song is an answer song to this 2009 duet that is about NY

Empire State of Mind

4. Amy Schumer is starting in her own Food Network show. WHAT Year did the Food Network Channel launch? 1991, 1992 or 1993



November 1993

5. It’s official! Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s newest studio album, will be dropping on May 29th. What is Lady Gaga’s actual first name?

Stefani