Trump Toohey: This Cocktail Is "One of Sour, Two of Sweet, Three of Strong, Four of Weak"
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/6/2020
May 6, 2020
- Today is National Nurses Day. Which one of these shows is not a current medical television show? Grey’s Anatomy? The Good Doctor? Modern Family?
Modern Family
- May the 4th be with you was two days ago, but Star Wars fans can continue to celebrate by watching their favorite movies. Between Sling TV, and Disney +, you can watch every Star Wars movie this week. Which droid is taller? C3PO? Or R2D2?
C3PO
- Great Lakes Mall in Mentor will reopen on May 12th. Which one of these is currently NOT an ‘anchor’ store at the Great Lakes Mall? Macy’s, Sears or Dillards?
Sears (closed in 2017)
- Daniel Radcliffe and many other celebrities will read the first Harry Potter book in its entirety for all of us to watch from home. Between now, and mid summer, this will be happening at wizardworld.com. By the way, what is the name of the series first book?
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- Bahama Breeze in Orange Village has closed. Let’s play a round of Commandeer That Cocktail! This cocktail is best summarized with the rhyme “one of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak”. You might serve this drink in a large bowl. Can you commandeer that cocktail?
Rum Punch