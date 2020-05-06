Trump Toohey: This Cocktail Is "One of Sour, Two of Sweet, Three of Strong, Four of Weak"

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/6/2020

May 6, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
trump toohey logo purple logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
  1. Today is National Nurses Day.  Which one of these shows is not a current medical television show?  Grey’s Anatomy?  The Good Doctor?  Modern Family?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Modern Family

 

  1. May the 4th be with you was two days ago, but Star Wars fans can continue to celebrate by watching their favorite movies.  Between Sling TV, and Disney +, you can watch every Star Wars movie this week.  Which droid is taller?  C3PO?  Or R2D2?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C3PO

 

  1. Great Lakes Mall in Mentor will reopen on May 12th. Which one of these is currently NOT an ‘anchor’ store at the Great Lakes Mall? Macy’s, Sears or Dillards? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sears (closed in 2017)

 

  1. Daniel Radcliffe and many other celebrities will read the first Harry Potter book in its entirety for all of us to watch from home.  Between now, and mid summer, this will be happening at wizardworld.com.  By the way, what is the name of the series first book?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

 

 

  1. Bahama Breeze in Orange Village has closed. Let’s play a round of Commandeer That Cocktail! This cocktail is best summarized with the rhyme “one of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak”. You might serve this drink in a large bowl. Can you commandeer that cocktail?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rum Punch ​

 

 

 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes