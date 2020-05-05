Trump Toohey: What Was The Subtitle For National Treasure 2?

May 5, 2020
Trump Toohey

1. Happy Cinco De Mayo!  What normally is a big celebration, will certainly be much different this year.  So Cinco De Mayo is which day of the month in May?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 5th of May 

2. Sad news announced yesterday as legendary NFL Head Coach Don Shula passed away.  He’s best known for coaching THIS professional football team located in Florida.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miami Dolphins

 

3. The city of Strongsville has canceled their spring and summer events. Besides Strongsville, can you name one of the three other towns that create the most southern Cuyahoga County Line?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North Royalton, Broadview Heights, Brecksville ​

 

4. We have a birthday girl today.  Happy Birthday to Adele.  Which one of these album titles isn’t an Adele studio album?  21?  23?  25?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

5. Nicholas Cage will play Joe Exotic in the CBS adaption of Tiger King. What was the subtitle of National Treasure 2? Book of Secrets, Document of Power or Files of Mystery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book of Secrets

 

