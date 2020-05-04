Star Wars Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Princess Leia's Home Planet?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/4/2020
May 4, 2020
- Whether you’re big Star Wars fan, or know nothing about the franchise, can you give me the name of the legendary Wookiee warrior, that was also Han Solo’s Co-Pilot?
Chewbacca
- Disney’s Magic Kingdom has an epic area specifically for Star Wars fans that just opened months ago calls Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Which of the 4 Disney parks is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge located?
Hollywood Studios
- Which of the three main heroes (Luke, Leia and Han Solo) in the first Star Wars trilogy refused to sign a three picture deal? Mark Hamill? Carrie Fisher? Harrison Ford?
Han Solo – Harrison Ford
- R2-D2 is what kind of droid? Battle drop, astromech droid or protocol droid?
Astromech droid
- Princess Leia’s home planet is blown up by the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie. What’s the name of that planet?
Alderaan