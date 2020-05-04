Star Wars Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Princess Leia's Home Planet?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/4/2020

May 4, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
  1. Whether you’re big Star Wars fan, or know nothing about the franchise, can you give me the name of the legendary Wookiee warrior, that was also Han Solo’s Co-Pilot?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chewbacca

 

  1. Disney’s Magic Kingdom has an epic area specifically for Star Wars fans that just opened months ago calls Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.  Which of the 4 Disney parks is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge located?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hollywood Studios

 

  1. Which of the three main heroes (Luke, Leia and Han Solo) in the first Star Wars trilogy refused to sign a three picture deal?  Mark Hamill?  Carrie Fisher? Harrison Ford?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Han Solo – Harrison Ford

 

  1. R2-D2 is what kind of droid? Battle drop, astromech droid or protocol droid?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Astromech droid

 

  1. Princess Leia’s home planet is blown up by the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie. What’s the name of that planet?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alderaan​

 

trump toohey

