Trump Toohey: List From Lowest to Highest Score: Bogey, Par Birdie, Eagle

1. The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time ever since 1897. The Boston Marathon takes place in which state? Ohio? Florida? Massachusetts?



Massachusetts



2. Good news for gamers: The NFL and EA Sports have reached an agreement to extend the Madden Video game through 2026. The Madden franchise of games is centered around which sport? Football? Basketball? Golf?



Football



3. Topgolf in Independence will reopen on Monday, June 1st. Put these golf terms in order of smallest score to largest score. Bogey, Birdie, Eagle, Par



Eagle (two under par), Birdie (one under par), Par, Bogey (one over par)



4. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album has dropped! The last dance album Gaga dropped was ArtPop, which came out in WHAT YEAR?! 2012, 2013 or 2014?



2013​



5. The Geauga County Fair is still on for Labor Day Weekend. Let’s play a round of Corral That County Fair Ride! This classic high swing thrill ride swings riders 90ft above the midway! It shares its name with a symptom and an Alfred Hitchcock movie. Can you Corral That County Fair Ride?



Vertigo