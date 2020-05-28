Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 5 Other Resident Companies At Playhouse Square (Besides Playhouse Square)

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/28/20

May 28, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     Happy National Hamburger Day!  On a Top 3 Thursday, we ask you to let us know the Top 3 things you put on a burger.  So for this question, just give us one topping you like on your hamburger. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options


2.     All greater Cleveland area Dunkin Donuts locations will give a free coffee and donuts to members of the Class of 2020 this Friday.  Seniors just need to show their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear to take part.  Can you name any of the flavors available to add to a cup of hot coffee at Dunkin’? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Butter Pecan                           French Vanilla
Caramel                                    Hazelnut 
Mocha 


3.     Walt Disney World presented plans to reopen parks to Orange County officials yesterday.  They hope to begin reopening on July 11th.  What is the name of the indoor roller coaster, located in Tomorrowland at The Magic Kingdom, and opened in 1975. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Space Mountain

4.     Universal Studios will air “Jurassic World” this Friday for National Dinosaur Day. Which Academy Award did the Jurassic Park movie not win? Best Sound Mixing, Best Screenplay or Best Visual Effects?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Screenplay (won Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects)

5.     Playhouse Square has suspended all theater performances through August 31st. Besides the Cleveland Play House, can you name TWO of the other five resident companies at Playhouse Square?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cleveland Ballet, CSU Theater and Dance, DANCE Cleveland, Great Lakes Theater, Tri-C Jazz Fest​

trump toohey

