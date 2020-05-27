Trump Toohey: How Many Global Subscribers Does HBO Have?

1. The Governor of Nevada announced last night that casinos will open next week in Las Vegas. Can you name any hotel on the Las Vegas strip?



Lots of options



2. There is a new apartment building being built across from the West Side Market in the old Market Square strip mall - right on the corner of W 25th and Lorain. So generally speaking, does W 25th run North and South? Or East and West?

North and South

3. HBO Max launches today! As of the latest update and within 10 million, how many global subscribers does HBO have?

142 million subscribers (would accept anything within 132-152 million)



4. McDonald's is hiring 600-workers in the Cleveland area. Everything from crew member to area manager with flexible scheduling. Let’s play a round of “Mention This McMascot”. This pint-sized burglar was one of the first villains on the commercials. He is dressed in a black-and-white hooped shirt and pants, a red cape, a wide-brimmed hat, and red gloves. Can you “Mention This McMascot?

Hamburglar

5. The reviews are coming in mixed on Steve Carell’s ‘Space Force’, coming to Netflix this Friday. How many times was Steve Carell nominated for a Primetime Emmy?

6 - Lead Actor Nominees for The Office, 0 wins