Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 6 Animals On the Current Metroparks Zoo Logo

1. Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press Sunday and said that although his family loves to go there, we are not there yet when it comes to mass gatherings of people and opening Cedar Point. If you remember, this was the year that Cedar Point was to celebrate THIS anniversary of the park. 100 years? 125? 150?



150 – founded in 1870



2. Cruise the Zoo has been extended for two more weeks. When looking at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo logo, can you name TWO of the six animals that are showcased in front of the globe?



Gorilla, Giraffe, Hawk/Bird, Elephant, Turtle, Tiger/Big Cat



3. The most watched golf telecast in cable TV history happened this past Sunday - "The Match: Champions For Charity" which featured Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning as a pair against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Who is the youngest of that group?



Tom Brady - 42

Peyton Manning – 44

Tiger Woods - 44

Phil Michaelson - 49



4. Gyms are open today! What gym has the slogan, “Keep Burning?” inspired by the class’ theory that after this workout you’ll spend the rest of the day burning additional calories?



Orange Theory Fitness ​



5. Filming of "Avatar 2" will resume this week in New Zealand after being on a 2 month hiatus. Avatar is the #2 grossing movie of all time domestically, with Avengers: Endgame topping the list. Which other Avengers film lands in the top 5 of all time grossing movies domestically?

Avengers: Infinity War