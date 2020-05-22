Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Brad Pitt's Character On Friends?

1. Dine-in service started yesterday in Ohio and now bowling alleys, batting cages and miniature golf courses can open on Tuesday, along with gyms and fitness centers. Name any restaurant in the area that under normal circumstances, offers dine-in service.



Lots of options



2. Lucky’s Cafe in Tremont is going to be featured on the Food Network tonight! They’ll be on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at 9 o’clock. Which chef hosts the show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”?



Guy Fieri



3. BOP ALERT. New Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande called ‘Rain on Me’. What kind of cloud is known as ‘the rain cloud’ and are dark-colored and sometimes come with thunder or lightning?



Nimbus Clouds ​



4. Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works are closing stores nationwide. The creation of the Victoria’s Secrets Angels was inspired by what? Religion, A Sorority, Charlie’s Angels?



Sorority (the wife of the founder’s sorority, Pi Beta Phi)



5. Jennifer Aniston is ready for Brad Pitt to make up his mind. Apparently she and her ex-husband have been getting closer now that he and Angelina Jolie aren’t together. Can you give me the name of the character that was Ross’ friend, played by Brad Pitt, on the show ‘Friends’?



Will Colbert