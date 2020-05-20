Trump Toohey: Name The Three Ingredients Stuffed Into A California Sushi Roll

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/20/2020

May 20, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
trump toohey logo purple logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Pier 1 is on the verge of completely shutting down three months after filing for bankruptcy.  Pier 1 Imports is known for selling what?  Home Furnishings?  Cars?  Clothing? 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Home Furnishings  


2.     As we mentioned yesterday Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are splitting up.  Now we hear the rumor that she’s been hanging with Machine Gun Kelly.  MGK is a singer/rapper/songwriter and actor from which city in Ohio? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cleveland
3.     Legally Blonde 3 has been confirmed.  Reese Witherspoon will be back to star in and produce the movie with her company, Hello Sunshine.  Reese, alongside Kerri Washington, just starred in this Hulu series based in Shaker Heights. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Little Fires Everywhere
4.     Pacific East is now open at Crocker Park. Name the three ingredients stuffed into a California Roll! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cucumber, crab and avocado 


5.     Governor Mike DeWine lifts Ohio’s ‘Safe At Home’ order. In The Movie Home Alone, can you name either of the thieves who try and break into the McCallisters’ home?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Harry / Marv​

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes