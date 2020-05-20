Trump Toohey: Name The Three Ingredients Stuffed Into A California Sushi Roll

1. Pier 1 is on the verge of completely shutting down three months after filing for bankruptcy. Pier 1 Imports is known for selling what? Home Furnishings? Cars? Clothing?



Home Furnishings



2. As we mentioned yesterday Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are splitting up. Now we hear the rumor that she’s been hanging with Machine Gun Kelly. MGK is a singer/rapper/songwriter and actor from which city in Ohio?



Cleveland

3. Legally Blonde 3 has been confirmed. Reese Witherspoon will be back to star in and produce the movie with her company, Hello Sunshine. Reese, alongside Kerri Washington, just starred in this Hulu series based in Shaker Heights.



Little Fires Everywhere

4. Pacific East is now open at Crocker Park. Name the three ingredients stuffed into a California Roll!



Cucumber, crab and avocado



5. Governor Mike DeWine lifts Ohio’s ‘Safe At Home’ order. In The Movie Home Alone, can you name either of the thieves who try and break into the McCallisters’ home?



Harry / Marv​