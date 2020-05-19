Trump Toohey: Which Store Came First: Macys, Kohls, Nordstrom?   

1. Starting tomorrow, and running through May 31st, you can cruise the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! The drive-thru route will take you through classics such as the African Elephant Crossing and through newer exhibits like the Asian Highlands. Name any anumal you would find at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.





2. Uh oh. UH OH! Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have split after almost 10 years of marriage. Who is older? Megan? Brian?



Brian – 46

Megan - 34

3. Both Macys and Kohls opened in Ohio yesterday, and Nordstrom will open its Ohio stores on Thursday. Which store is oldest? Macys? Kohls? Nordstrom?





Macys founded in 1858

Nordstrom founded in 1901

Kohls founded in 1962

4. The City of Akron is giving away free vacant lots as long as you mow the grass! According to 24/7 Wall Street, which American City has the most vacant lots? Gary, Indiana, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina or Detroit, Michigan

Gary, Indiana:19.4%

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina: 16.9%

Flint, Michigan: 15.7%

Detroit, Michigan: 11.2%

5. Governor DeWine is telling Ohio restaurants and bars that they could lose their liquor license or be criminally charged if they don’t follow guidelines! Let’s play a round of Call Up That Cocktail! This cocktail is named after a transportive piece and comes with cognac, orange liquor and lemon juice. Can you Call Up That Cocktail?



Sidecar