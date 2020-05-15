Trump Toohey: What's the Name of the Salamander In Frozen 2?

May 15, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
  1. McDonalds has announced plans to reopen dining rooms.  They will close some seating, high touch surfaces will be cleaned more often, staff will wear masks and Play Places will remain closed.  What is the name of the kids meal, that usually includes a toy, at McDonalds?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Happy Meal

 

  1. Gyms and fitness centers are coming back on May 26th! What cardio machine that entered the market in the 1990s is iconically known for being less strenuous on joint pressure?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elliptical Machine

 

  1. Child Care Centers will open on May 31st. Place these children clothing stores in order of what store has the MOST locations to the LEAST locations. OshKosh B’gosh, The Children’s Place, Carters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Children’s Place - 1,085

Carter’s – 750

OshKosh B’gosh – 459

 

  1. Brand New Music Alert as Katy Perry dropped “Daises”.  Let’s play a round of Say That Stamen.  This flower is commonly known because of its distinct characteristics such as having branched or forked clusters.  They are well known because they come in numerous colors such as pink, light red and white.  Can you “Say That Stamen”?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carnation  

 

  1. Disney has canceled all cruises through the end of July.  This extends the "no-sail" order from the CDC.  Can you name this NEW Disney character, who debuted in Frozen 2, and is a curious salamander who meets Anna and Elsa during their journey.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bruni

 

