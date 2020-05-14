Trump Toohey: Name The 3 Museums/Institutions That Circle Wade Oval

May 14, 2020
  1. Katy Perry is dropping a new song tomorrow morning that we will have for you on the Jen and Tim show.  Now, she revealed that she has a new album that will be released in August.  Katy Perry is a judge, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, for THIS singing reality show.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

American Idol

 

  1. Mary Kate Olsen is getting a divorce after 5 years of marriage. By the way, she and her twin Ashley, have a net worth of $500 million dollars.  Which character did they share on Full House?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michelle Tanner

 

  1. SPOILER ALERT!  The Masked Singer is down to the final 3.  The winner of each season of The Masked Singer is awarded a Golden ____.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mask

 

  1. Wade Oval Wednesdays has been cancelled for 2020. Can you name the three museums/institutions that circle the Wade Oval?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cleveland Museum of Art, of Natural History, Botanical Garden

 

  1. Natural Light is hiring a summer intern who will get paid to drink beer. Natural Light was the first widely distributed light beer by Anheuser-Busch, starting in 1977. What was the second widely distributed light beer by Anheuser -Busch which began being brewed in 1978? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michelob Light ​

