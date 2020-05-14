Trump Toohey: Name The 3 Museums/Institutions That Circle Wade Oval
May 14, 2020
- Katy Perry is dropping a new song tomorrow morning that we will have for you on the Jen and Tim show. Now, she revealed that she has a new album that will be released in August. Katy Perry is a judge, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, for THIS singing reality show.
American Idol
- Mary Kate Olsen is getting a divorce after 5 years of marriage. By the way, she and her twin Ashley, have a net worth of $500 million dollars. Which character did they share on Full House?
Michelle Tanner
- SPOILER ALERT! The Masked Singer is down to the final 3. The winner of each season of The Masked Singer is awarded a Golden ____.
Mask
- Wade Oval Wednesdays has been cancelled for 2020. Can you name the three museums/institutions that circle the Wade Oval?
Cleveland Museum of Art, of Natural History, Botanical Garden
- Natural Light is hiring a summer intern who will get paid to drink beer. Natural Light was the first widely distributed light beer by Anheuser-Busch, starting in 1977. What was the second widely distributed light beer by Anheuser -Busch which began being brewed in 1978?
Michelob Light