Trump Toohey: What's The Most Northern Disney World Park?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/13/2020
May 13, 2020
- Krispy Kreme is giving 2020 graduates free donuts! On May 19, seniors can get a 2020 ‘Graduate Dozen’ FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag, to prove their senior status. All we need you to do is name any type of doughnut not named a churro.
Lots of options
- Disney is releasing Hamilton a year earlier than planned - this is the recording of the Broadway performance of the show. It will come out exclusively on Disney-Plus on July 3rd. Hamilton tells the story of THIS founding father. Anthony Hamilton? George Hamilton? Alexander Hamilton?
Alexander Hamilton
- NFL ticket information has been released - and secondary ticket sales for the New England Patriots are down 39 percent in average cost from 2019. I’m assuming that would be due to the fact that Tom Brady is now the quarterback on THIS NFL team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Walt Disney World is accepting reservations for “July 1 and later.” If looking at a map of Walt Disney World, which theme park is the most northern? Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom?
Magic Kingdom
- Cuyahoga County Community College’s online commencement is tomorrow. What’s the name of the fictional university that is used in both DC Comics and Law and Order and its spinoffs?
Hudson University