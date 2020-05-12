Trump Toohey: What Danish Jewelry Store Is Named After A Greek God?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/12/2020
May 12, 2020
- Cleveland Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has officially moved to NE Ohio. It’s reported that he’s moved to the west side. Which one of these suburbs is NOT located on the west side of Cleveland? Rocky River? Lakewood? Euclid?
Euclid
- Well today is the day that the malls in northeast Ohio will open. Many of them with reduced hours and many of them with limited stores open for business. What was the name of the mall located in North Randall, Ohio, that was closed in 2009?
Randall Park Mall
- Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal yesterday that would allow them to start a shortened season beginning in July. No fans in attendance, and 82 games were two major parts of the proposal. How many games are in a full season of Major League Baseball? 111? 141? 162?
162
- The final season of 13 Reasons Why is coming back to Netlix on June 5th. What year did the first season of 13 Reasons Why drop? 2015, 2016 or 2017?
2017
- Ohio retail stores open today! Let’s play a round of Relay That Retailer! This retailer was created in Denmark, notorious for jewelry, and is named after a Greek goddess. Can you relay that Retailer?
Pandora