Trump Toohey: Name A Halle Berry Ex-Husband!
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/1/2020
May 1, 2020
- Barrio is opening their 10th location in North Olmsted! It will be right next to The Rail at Great Northern - taking over The Ohio Beer Garden spot. Barrio is know for selling what? Tacos? Computers? Sushi?
Tacos
- NASCAR will resume racing on May 17th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. They are one of the first, along with UFC that have made plans to return after all sports were shut down. The cars on this oval track will be making which turns? left turns? Or all right turns?
Left
- Halle Berry is a parent and she’s dealing with homeschooling her kids. She says its been a “nightmare” trying to get them to focus. Amen! Anyway, Halle has been married three times. Can you give me the name of any of her exes?
David Justice
Eric Benet
Olivier Martinez
- The app Tik Tok now has more than 2 billion downloads. WHAT YEAR did the song Tik Tok by Kesha come out? 2009, 2010 or 2011
August 2009
- Cleveland State University is hosting a virtual graduation scheduled for May 30th. Let’s play a round of Confirm That College! This private college shares its name with a northeast Ohio town. It hosts the oldest continuously operating conservatories in the country and was one of the first colleges to admit women. Can you Confirm That College?
Oberlin College