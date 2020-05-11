Trump Toohey: What's the Name of the Brassiere for Men on Seinfeld?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/11/2020

May 11, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
  1. Malley’s has been closed for weeks now, but they plan to open 7 of its stores this week.  Malley’s is known for selling what?  

 

Chocolate

Candy

Ice Cream

 

  1. The ABC Disney Sing A Long aired last night, and they hit it out of the ballpark again.  Many celebs made guest appearances include THIS Frozen star, who plays the voice of Queen Elsa.  

 

Idina Menzel

 

  1. Sad news to report this morning as Jerry Stiller, comedian and “Seinfeld” actor, passed away at the age of 92.  One of his iconic moments on “Seinfeld” was when he co-created THIS, which was a brassiere for men.  

 

Bro

 

  1. Dunkin Donuts has DIY Donut Decorating Kits! Let’s play a round of Determine That Donut! This uniquely-shaped deep fried dough is dusted and might come with with hot chocolate. Can you determine that donut?

 

Churro

  1. Kelleys Island and Put-In-Bay are slowly opening up. Which has a bigger population?

 

Kelley’s Island – 313

Put-in-Bay – 136

 

