Trump Toohey: Did The Cavs Go to the NBA Finals in 2007?

1) Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” has been named StubHub’s hottest tour of the fall. What’s your favorite Elton John song?

Any song

2) There’s a new version of Monopoly coming out called Ms. Monopoly which will advocate for female entrepreneurs. What color are the traditional 500 dollar Monopoly bills? Orange, Yellow or Green?

Orange

3) Odell Beckham Jr. is in a tiff with the NFL over his watch. He wants to wear it, NFL says that he can’t. What pop artist sings the song “Time After Time”?





Cyndi Lauper

4) Fred MIC-CLOUD, TV voice of the Cavaliers, passed away. Fred MIC-CLOUD stared with the Cavs during the 2006-2007 season. True or false: did the Cavs go the NBA Finals in 2007?

True , we would not return again till 2015.

5) Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey’s song “Angel” will drop with the video this Friday. List each band’s own song called “Angel” in the order of release: Aerosmith’s, Fleetwood Mac’s and Lionel Richie’s

Fleetwood Mac (1979), Aerosmith (1988) and Lionel Richie (2000).