Trump Toohey: What YEAR was Live Aid?

1. The next food distribution with the Cleveland Food Bank is this Thursday. It will again happen at the Muni Lot, and they’re expecting long lines. The Muni Lots is famously known as a great tailgating spot for this Cleveland Professional football Team.

Cleveland Browns

2. Michael Jackson’s crystal studded glove just went for big bucks at auction. $104,000! Of course that glove made numerous appearance through the 1980s when Thriller was released. Can you name any song from the album, Thriller?

Billie Jean. Beat it. P.Y.T.

Thriller Human Nature

The Girl is Mine Wanna Be Startin Somethin

3. Happy National Beer Day! Let’s play a Round of Name That Nectar. This beer is dark and top fermented with a number of variations such as milk, dry and imperial. Can you Name That Nectar? It’s either a lager, stout, or IPA.

Stout

4. Global Citizen, WHO and Lady Gaga will air a concert special hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert on April 18th. WHAT YEAR was Live Aid, the benefit for the Ethiopian famine? 1983, 1984 or 1985

July 13th 1985

5. Investigation Discovery will be premiering a new Tiger King related program later this year called “Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic”. In 2016, Investigation Discovery was the second highest rated cable network for women age 25-54. What was the #1 ranked cable network for women?

Hallmark Channel ​

