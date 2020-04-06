Trump Toohey: Call That Cat: What Cat Is The Fastest Land Animal In The World?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/6/2020

April 6, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.For fans of all ages, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is delivering engaging lessons, activities and resources that can be incorporated into current learning plans, or even as fun family activities.  Check it out on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located on the shores of which lake? Lake Erie? Lake Huron? Lake Superior?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lake Erie

 

2. A new episode of Netflix’s Tiger King is apparently coming this week! Let’s play a round of Call That Cat! This large cat is native to Africa and Asia and is the fastest land animal in the world. Can you call that cat?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheetah

 

3. It was announced over the weekend that the late Kobe Bryant, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the pro basketball Hall of Fame on August 29th.  Tim Duncan played his entire NBA career with one team.  Can you name that team?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

San Antonio Spurs

 

4. Katy Perry ​and Orlando Bloom made an announcement just weeks ago that they have a baby on the way.  And now, we know it’ll be a baby girl. Over the years, Katy Perry has released two songs to radio with either the word “Girl”, Or “Girls” in its title.  Can you name them both?   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I Kissed a Girl

California Gurls

 

5. The Plain Dealer let go another 22 staff members. Which one of these is NOT the name of a former Cleveland newspaper? The Cleveland Gazette, The Cleveland Times or The Cleveland Press

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

The Cleveland Times

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Stylist Bradley Gives Us The Cut On What To Do With Your Hair During Social Distancing WDOKFM: On-Demand
What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today? - 03/23/20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today - March 20th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What To Do With Your Kids Today, March 18th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kristin from Perfectly Destressed - March 17th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes