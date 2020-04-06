Trump Toohey: Call That Cat: What Cat Is The Fastest Land Animal In The World?

1.For fans of all ages, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is delivering engaging lessons, activities and resources that can be incorporated into current learning plans, or even as fun family activities. Check it out on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located on the shores of which lake? Lake Erie? Lake Huron? Lake Superior?

Lake Erie

2. A new episode of Netflix’s Tiger King is apparently coming this week! Let’s play a round of Call That Cat! This large cat is native to Africa and Asia and is the fastest land animal in the world. Can you call that cat?

Cheetah

3. It was announced over the weekend that the late Kobe Bryant, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the pro basketball Hall of Fame on August 29th. Tim Duncan played his entire NBA career with one team. Can you name that team?

San Antonio Spurs

4. Katy Perry ​and Orlando Bloom made an announcement just weeks ago that they have a baby on the way. And now, we know it’ll be a baby girl. Over the years, Katy Perry has released two songs to radio with either the word “Girl”, Or “Girls” in its title. Can you name them both?

I Kissed a Girl

California Gurls

5. The Plain Dealer let go another 22 staff members. Which one of these is NOT the name of a former Cleveland newspaper? The Cleveland Gazette, The Cleveland Times or The Cleveland Press





The Cleveland Times