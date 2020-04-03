Trump Toohey: Who’s Older: Brad Pitt Or David Spade?  

1. The New England Patriots, and team owner Robert Kraft, won again. They allowed their team plane to be used to transport 1.2 million masks into the country for local healthcare workers. What is the name of their long time quarterback that left the team just weeks ago to head to Tampa Bay?

Tom Brady

2. The New York City Rockettes are hosting a dance class on social media. What’s the name of the venue where the Rockettes perform?

Radio City Music Hall

3. Joe Exotic, A.K.A. The Tiger King, mentions that if Tiger King hits the big screen, he believes that either Brad Pitt, or David Spade, should play the role of Joe Exotic. Who’s older? Brad Pitt? Or David Spade?

Brad Pitt – 56

David Spade – 55





4. Reese Witherspoon is donating dresses to teachers. She says that she appreciates everything that is being done by teachers during quarantine. Reese is most recently starring in THIS series on Hulu, alongside Kerry Washington, which is set in Shaker Heights.

Little Fires Everywhere

5. HBO is offering 500 hours of programming for free! What year did HBO launch? 1972? 1974? Or 1976?

November of 1972





