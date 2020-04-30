Trump Toohey: Tito's Vodka Is Made With What Ingredient?

Harrison Ford is in trouble again with air traffic controllers, and the FAA, as he failed to “hold short on the runway”. Remember, he crashed his plane in 2015 and 2017. In the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, Harrison Ford played which character?

Indiana Jones

2. Will Smith hosted a reunion of most of the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a season finale of his Snapchat show “Will From Home”. Alfonso Ribeiro joined the reunion, as his famously played THIS character on the show.

Carlton

3. Eminem is doing his part to raise money for COVID-19 relief. He’s donated a pair of Jordan 4 shoes for auction, at $10 per ticket, that expect to go in the range of $25,000. What was the name of the hip hop musical film, released in 2002, that starred Eminem, Brittany Murphy and Kim Basinger?

8 Mile

4. Tito’s Handmade Vodka made a large donation to Cleveland first responders. Tito’s is made with made with ingredient?

Yellow corn

5. Major League Baseball is hoping to start the season in 2 months. How many stitches are on a baseball? 108, 118 or 128?

108