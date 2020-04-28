Trump Toohey: Can You Name A Radio Single Off Ariana Grande's "Sweetner" Album?

Is Ariana Grande going to be on the upcoming season of “American Horror Story?” Over the weekend, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, shared a teaser for the upcoming season. Not long after posting it, Ryan started following Ariana on Instagram, making her one of only two people he follows. Ariana Grande has one Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album “Sweetener”. Can you name any of the three songs that were released to radio as singles from that album?