Trump Toohey: Can You Name A Radio Single Off Ariana Grande's "Sweetner" Album?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/28/2020
April 28, 2020
- Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, have they split up again? Well, they aren’t quarantining together and have been spotted handing off their kids, while Brian is not wearing his wedding ring. Brian Austin Green is best known for THIS character on Beverly Hills 90210.
David Silver
- The founder of Papa Johns is giving 1 million dollars to help small businesses stay open. What is the official name of the dippy doo sauce that comes with each Papa Johns pizza?
Garlic Butter Sauce
- Governor DeWine announced that retail and service can open up on May 12th. Let’s play a round of Relay That Retail! This retailer is known for it’s bright yellow logo, it’s discounts are popular in rural settings, and was founded in 1939. Can you Relay That Retail?
Dollar General
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will drop on Disney+ on May 4th! Only one Star Wars movie won the Oscar for Best Original Score. Which movie was it? Return of the Jedi, A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars, A New Hope
- Is Ariana Grande going to be on the upcoming season of “American Horror Story?” Over the weekend, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, shared a teaser for the upcoming season. Not long after posting it, Ryan started following Ariana on Instagram, making her one of only two people he follows. Ariana Grande has one Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album “Sweetener”. Can you name any of the three songs that were released to radio as singles from that album?
No Tears Left to Cry
God is a Woman
Breathin’