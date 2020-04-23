Trump Toohey: What's the Address of the Brownstone House In Sesame Street?
- 6 Friends fans will get to join the cast for the live taping of the reunion show. You’ll be personal guests of the cast and get a VIP experience - you can enter to win by donating $10 or more to The All In Challenge. Can you give me the first names of the 3 young men, and 3 young women, that starred in the show “Friends”. And yes I’m looking for the names of the characters on the show.
Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe
- The fully virtual NFL draft begins later on tonight with the first round beginning at 8pm. The Browns have the 10th overall pick. Prior to COVID-19, which U.S. city located in Nevada, filled with casinos and lights, was scheduled to hold the NFL draft?
Las Vegas
- HBO has renewed Westworld for Season 4. Westworld’s third season is happening now. But when did the first season debut? 2016, 2017 or 2018?
2016
- Looks like Whitney Houston will finally get the biopic she deserves. This time, Pat Houston is working with Clive Davis on “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. No casting or dates are yet known. In 1994, Whitney won a Grammy for Record of the Year for “I Will Always Love You”. Also nominated the same year, in the same category, was this song from the Disney animated film “Aladdin”.
A Whole New World
- Sesame Street is putting on a show called the “ABC’s of COVID-19.” What’s the address of the fictional brownstone building where Sesame Street is centered around?
123 Sesame Street