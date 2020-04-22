Trump Toohey: What Terrestrial Biome Is Ohio In?
April 22, 2020
- The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been cancelled - last month, it was suspended, but now officially cancelled. The Spelling Bee will now happen next year on June 1st through the 3rd. We’re a live and local morning show that usually broadcasts from the Halle building in downtown Cleveland. Spell the word, Cleveland.
C-L-E-V-E-L-A-N-D
- Frozen pizza sales are up 92% from this time last year. Can you name the five typical toppings on a deluxe pizza?
Pepperoni, sausage, pepper, onion and mushroom
- Good news for Browns fans if you believe in the Madden curse as Lamar Jackson, the Quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, will be on the 2021 cover. On the cover of Madden 2012 was this former Cleveland Browns running back who only played for the team for two years.
Peyton Hillis
- Starting today, McDonald’s is giving first responders and healthcare workers a free meal - if they have a work badge or are in uniform they can get a free meal during breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This continues though May 5th at participating restaurants. Let’s Play a Round of “Brand These Buns”. This McDaonlds Sandwich starts two 100% pure beef patties sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It’s topped off with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion and American cheese. Can you “Brand These Buns”?
Big Mac
- Happy Earth Day! What terrestrial Biome is Ohio in?
Temperate Moist Forest/Deciduous Forest