Trump Toohey: What Terrestrial Biome Is Ohio In?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/22/2020

April 22, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
  1. The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been cancelled - last month, it was suspended, but now officially cancelled.  The Spelling Bee will now happen next year on June 1st through the 3rd.  We’re a live and local morning show that usually broadcasts from the Halle building in downtown Cleveland.  Spell the word, Cleveland.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C-L-E-V-E-L-A-N-D

 

  1. Frozen pizza sales are up 92% from this time last year.  Can you name the five typical toppings on a deluxe pizza?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pepperoni, sausage, pepper, onion and mushroom

 

  1. Good news for Browns fans if you believe in the Madden curse as Lamar Jackson, the Quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, will be on the 2021 cover.  On the cover of Madden 2012 was this former Cleveland Browns running back who only played for the team for two years. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peyton Hillis

 

  1. Starting today, McDonald’s is giving first responders and healthcare workers a free meal - if they have a work badge or are in uniform they can get a free meal during breakfast, lunch, or dinner.  This continues though May 5th at participating restaurants.  Let’s Play a Round of “Brand These Buns”.  This McDaonlds Sandwich starts two 100% pure beef patties sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It’s topped off with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion and American cheese.  Can you “Brand These Buns”?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Big Mac

 

  1. Happy Earth Day!  What terrestrial Biome is Ohio in?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Temperate Moist Forest/Deciduous Forest


 

     

 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes