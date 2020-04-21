Trump Toohey: What's The Difference Between A Malt and A Milkshake?
- More than 100-thousand Disney employees won’t get paid this week - they’re suspending pay for cast members to save up to 500-million-dollars a month across their theme parks and hotels. In the U.S., Disney World is in Florida, while Disneyland is located where?
California
- The star-studded Prince tribute that took place in Los Angeles during GRAMMY week will finally air tonight at 9 pm on CBS. Prince won an Academy Award, and two Grammys for this album, which was also the soundtrack to a film under the same same, released in 1984.
Purple Rain
- Dating app E-harmony reported a 25% increase in messaging this month. What was the first modern dating website?
Kiss.com (1994), ( Match.com ) (1995)
- Shake Shack is giving back the ten million dollars it got from the federal small businesses loan. What’s the difference between a Milkshake and a Malt?
A malt uses malted milk powder. A milkshake does not.
- U.S.news and World Report has released it’s list of the top 50 high schools in Ohio in 2020. The highest ranked Northeast Ohio school was Solon, which was in 4th place. Threw crew from ‘Saved by the Bell” went to this laid back Southern California high school.
Bayside High