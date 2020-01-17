Trump Toohey: Higabees Became What Store?

1. NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service has officially greenlit a follow-up series to the classic sitcom “Punky Brewster.” The new “Punky Brewster” will see the return of original series star Soleil Moon Frye. NBC’s upcoming streaming service is called what? Peacock? Texville? Or Hugabees?



Peacock

2. Uh oh. UH OH! JCPenney is the only anchor store left at Chapel Hill Mall, and as of April 24, it will be gone. Ah back in the day Higbees used to be an anchor store of most malls, until it was sold and rebranded as this. May Company? Dillards? Sears?



Dillards

3. As promised, the Jonas Brothers dropped the new song, “What A Man Gotta Do,” at midnight. We will play a clip on the song after Trump Toohey. The Jo Bros released three songs in 2019. Can you name two of them?

Sucker – March 1

Cool – April 5

Only Human – July 2

4. Netflix Original Show Mindhunter might not have a third season. The show is put on ‘indefinite hold.’ The show takes place in what FBI Unit? Behavioral Science, Sociological Theory or Psych Unit?

Behavioral Science

5. Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. What dance-rock song did Demi Lovato release back in 2015 as the lead single from her album Confident?

Cool For The Summer ​