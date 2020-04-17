Trump Toohey: Name 1 of the 2 Teams That Were In This Year's Super Bowl
April 17, 2020
- The PGA is the first sports organization to announce plans to start playing again. On June 8th, they’ll have the Charles Schwab Challenge. There will be no fans allowed for at least the first four tournaments. Name any golfer on the PGA tour.
Lots of options
- Brian Dennehy passed away on Wednesday in Connecticut. He was 81 years old. He was in a ton of TV shows and films including this Chris Farley/David Spade movie released in 1995.
Tommy Boy
- Governor DeWine says we will begin reopening Ohio on May 1st. What is the astrological sign for May 1st?
Taurus
- Barrio will be back next week with ‘build your own at home taco kits’. Let’s play a round of Call That Cuisine! This Vietnamese soup pairs broth, noodles and sometimes meat and bean sprouts. Can you call that cuisine?
Pho
- Sam Smith and Demi Lovato released their duet “I’m Ready” yesterday. Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem in this year’s Super Bowl. Can you name either team that played in the Super Bowl just months ago?
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers