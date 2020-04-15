Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Original Trolls Movie Come Out?
- American Idol will continue, remotely. The April 26th episode will air from various locations, with the judges all broadcasting from home. Who is the host of American Idol? And has been scene the beginning.
Ryan Seacrest
- Cedar Point is extending 2020 season passes through 2021. They were supposed to open for their 150th anniversary celebration season on May 9th, but that’s been delayed. Let’s play a round of “Tell Me This Thrill Ride”. This state-of-the-art adrenaline factory features two towers that rockets riders 240 feet into the air, and two towers that blast riders back down to earth from the same height. Can you “Tell me That Thrill Ride”?
Power Tower
- Today is National Titanic Remembrance Day. This has nothing to do with the movie, but everything to do it’s the actual sinking of the Titanic 108 years ago. Speaking of the movie, it is the 3rd highest grossing movie of all time, with Avatar coming in 2nd place. What is the highest grossing movie of all time which was released in 2019?
Avengers: Endgame
- Tonight is Fox 8’s ‘Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms’ Special on at 7pm. The special will include Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and Michael Stanley. What alternative artist holds the current #1 Billboard Rock Song? It’s either Billie Eillish, The Killers or Panic! At the Disco
Panic! At the Disco - High Hopes
- Trolls World Tour is officially number one at the box office. What year did the original Trolls movie come out? 2015? 2016? 2017?
2016