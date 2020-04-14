Trump Toohey: Which Burger Has More Calories? The Whopper? Or the Impossible Whopper?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/14/2020
April 14, 2020
- Amazon is adding 75,000 more jobs to help keep up with customer demand. This is in addition to the 100,000 they added in March. This Amazon Membership, allows members to receive benefits which include FREE fast shipping for eligible purchases, streaming of movies, TV shows, music and more. Is it Amazon Prime? Amazon Now? Amazon +?
Amazon Prime
- Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled all ship cruises through June 26th. What’s the name of the Las Vegas carnivalesque hotel which has a double name?
Circus Circus
- Burger King is giving away free Whoppers to students -but they have to order through the app and solve a question or equation to unlock a promo code for their freebie. So answer me this Burger King question? Which burger has more calories? The Whopper? Or the Impossible Whopper?
The Whopper – 660 cal.
The Impossible Whopper - 630
- While liquor stores in Ohio remain open, the governor is signing an order preventing out-of-state sales in some counties. Let’s play a round of “Label That Liquor”. This liquor is made by fermenting then distilling sugarcane molasses, or sugarcane juice. Most often it is aged in oak barrels and produced in Caribbean and American countries. Can you “Label that Liquor”?
Rum
- Turns out some Pennsylvanias are sneaking into Ohio to buy our liquor and Governor Dewine says to cut it out! Which one of these is NOT the name of a Pennsylvanian county? Pike, Lancaster or York?
Pike