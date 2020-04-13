Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Chick-Fil-A Chicken?
April 13, 2020
- Tom Hanks made his first TV appearance since recovering from the coronavirus this weekend - he hosted Saturday Night Live in their special “At Home” edition. Name any Tom Hanks movie.
Lots of options because he’s the greatest actor of all time
- Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon and more gambled for a good cause over the weekend. They teamed up with a non-profit to have an online celebrity poker tournament that raised $1.2 million dollars for coronavirus relief. In the game of poker, which is the higher/or better hand? A flush? Or two pair?
A flush
- Dead To Me Season 2 is coming to Netflix on May 8th! Which Dead To Me star was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for season 1? Linda Cardellini, James Marsden or Christina Applegate?
Christina Applegate
- Walt Disney World is about to furlough thousands of its Orlando workers. Beginning on April 19th - 43 thousand staff members will be affected. Walt Disney World in Orlando has 4 theme parks, and two water parks. Can you name either of those water parks?
Typhoon Lagoon
Blizzard Beach
- Someone stole the North Olmsted Chick-Fil-A concrete cow! Before the cows, Chick-Fil-A had a chicken mascot that’s still featured in the logo. What’s the name of that chicken? Doodles, Dandy or Danny?
Doodles