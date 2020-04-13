Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Chick-Fil-A Chicken?

April 13, 2020
  1. Tom Hanks made his first TV appearance since recovering from the coronavirus this weekend - he hosted Saturday Night Live in their special “At Home” edition.  Name any Tom Hanks movie.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lots of options because he’s the greatest actor of all time

 

  1. Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon and more gambled for a good cause over the weekend.  They teamed up with a non-profit to have an online celebrity poker tournament that raised $1.2 million dollars for coronavirus relief.  In the game of poker, which is the higher/or better hand? A flush? Or two pair?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A flush


 

  1. Dead To Me Season 2 is coming to Netflix on May 8th! Which Dead To Me star was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for season 1? Linda Cardellini, James Marsden or Christina Applegate?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christina Applegate

 

  1. Walt Disney World is about to furlough thousands of its Orlando workers. Beginning on April 19th - 43 thousand staff members will be affected.  Walt Disney World in Orlando has 4 theme parks, and two water parks. Can you name either of those water parks?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Typhoon Lagoon

Blizzard Beach

 

  1. Someone stole the North Olmsted Chick-Fil-A concrete cow! Before the cows, Chick-Fil-A had a chicken mascot that’s still featured in the logo. What’s the name of that chicken? Doodles, Dandy or Danny?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Doodles


 

