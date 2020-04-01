Trump Toohey: Fill in the Blank on the Goodwill Motto: Not Charity, but a ______.

1. Something positive on TV as ESPN with replay Game 5 and Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals starting at 7pm. Why is this big news? It’s the year when your Cleveland Cavaliers defeated this team 4 games to 3.

Golden State Warriors

2. Goodwill is asking people to stop bringing in donations while stores are closed due to COVID-19. Fill in the blank on the motto of Goodwill? Not Charity, but a ______.

Chance

3. NFL playoffs will be expanded by one team in each conference for a total of 14 as plans continue for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Can you name one of the two NFL conferences?

American Football Conference (AFC)

National Football Conference (NFC)

4. The Ohio division of Liquor Control shows that one point three eight million gallons of liquor was sold in March. Let’s a play a round of Determine That Drink! This drink is gin, lemon juice, sugar and water and was invented by the father of American mixology. Can you determine that drink?

Tom Collins

5. Christopher Meloni is reprising his role as Elliott Stabler from “Law and Order: SVU” in a new 13 episode cop drama. It is unclear if it will be part of the Law and Order franchise. One of the more recent times we saw Christopher Meloni on screen was in season 3 of the Handmaid’s Tale when he played the character of Commander _____.

Winslow