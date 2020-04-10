Trump Toohey: What’s Staples’ Three Word Sassy Motto? 

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/10/2020

April 10, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
  1. NBC Sports is bringing back some of the top highlights from the three previous Summer Olympic Games since there won’t be any Olympic Games this year.  They’ll show 100 hours of the biggest moments from the 2008 Beijing Games, 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games.  What is the name of the former competitive Olympic American swimmer who won 8 gold medals during those 2008 Beijing games?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Phelps

 

  1. Local Staples stores are partnering with UH Rainbow for drop-offs for personal protective equipment donations. What’s Staples’ three word sassy motto? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That was Easy

 

  1. Fox 8, in collaboration with the Cleveland Foundation and nearly 50 other partners, will present a special one-hour program "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" on Wednesday April 15 from 7-8 p.m.  Many guests will appear including Michael Stanley. Last year a section of Huron Rd in downtown Cleveland was renamed to THIS, in honor of Michael Stanley.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Stanley Way

 

  1. Today is National Siblings Day!  Which means a special edition of Photo Friday on our social media pages as we’re asking you to share pics of you, with your brothers and sisters.  Can you give me the first names of the three brothers that make up “The Jonas Brothers”?    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nick

Kevin

Joe 

 

  1. Twenty-One Pilots dropped their new song “Level of Concern” today. Twenty-One Pilots have three top 5s on the Billboard Hot 100. Can you name two of them?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stressed Out (#2), Ride (#5), Heathens (#2)

 

 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Stylist Bradley Gives Us The Cut On What To Do With Your Hair During Social Distancing WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes