Trump Toohey: Mandy Moore Voiced Which Disney Princess?

1. Ken Jennings is the GOAT. As you might recall, Jennings won “Jeopardy!” more than any other contestant, winning 74 games in 2004. But last night, The 45-year-old Washington state native won the Jeopardy tournament. The acronym GOAT stands for this.



Greatest Of All Time

2. Build-A-Bear will debut a Baby Yoda stuffed animal. What’s the correct order of building a bear? Bathing, Stuffing, Giving The Bear A Heart?

Giving The Bear A Heart, Stuffing, Bathing​

3. Mandy Moore is ready to get back into music. The actress has announced her first album in more than ten years. “Silver Landings,” will be released March 6th. Many of us know Mandy Moore from the show “This is Us”, but she also voiced this princess in the 2010 movie “Tangled”.

Princess Rapunzel

4. The Great Lakes Science Center is offering free admission to all guests on Monday, Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Which was opened first? The Great Lakes Science Center? Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – 1995

The Great Lakes Science Center - 1996

5. Billie Ellish will be singing the new James Bond theme song. Who was the artist who sang the James Bond track last, back in 2015?

Sam Smith