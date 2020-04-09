Trump Toohey: Can You Name Two of the Four Film Ratings That Debuted in 1968?
- Cedar Point 2020 season pass holders who are on a payment plan for their pass have had their monthly billing suspended. The parks opening date is still unclear due to the pandemic. Can you name any of the 18 world class roller coasters at Cedar Point?
Lots of Options – Blue Streak, Corkscrew, Millennium Force, Magnum XL, GateKeeper, Gemini, Maverick, Iron Dragon, Raptor Top Thrill Dragster etc
- Netflix has upgraded it’s parental controls options. Can you name two of the four film ratings that debuted in 1968?
Rated G, M, R and X
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the Presidential race yesterday. He called Joe Biden a very decent man and promised to work closely with him. Who’s older? Bernie Sanders? Joe Biden?
Bernie Sanders 78
Joe Biden – 77
- The city of Cleveland removes rims from city basketball hoops. The first game of basketball used WHAT instead of a rim?
A peach basket
- Candy store.com recently polled 19,000 people and the least favorite Easter candy was revealed to be Cadbury Crème Eggs! What?!!? How is that possible?! What is the name of the Cadbury Crème Eggs that are released at Halloween?
\Cadbury Scream Eggs