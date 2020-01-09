Trump Toohey: What Bruno Mars Song Won The Record of the Year Back in 2017?

1. Two new stores are coming to Crocker Park. Baby retailer buybuyBaby will open next fall. Home decorating store World Market will also open around the same time. Crocker Park is located where? Westlake? Parma? Independence?





Westlake



2. Corey Kluber has written a special thank you letter to Cleveland that was posted on ThePlayersTribune.com yesterday. Corey Kluber played which position for your Cleveland Indians?



Pitcher



3. The Oscars will once again NOT have a host. Who was officially the last host of the Oscars which happened back in 2018?





Jimmy Kimmel



4. Justin Bieber is opening up about his health in his new docu series that will air on YouTube. He posted on IG yesterday that he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. Justin Bieber’s song “Despacito” was nominated for a Grammy for “Record of the Year”, but lost to this Bruno Mars song released in 2016.



24K Magic



5. Halsey is coming to Blossom this summer. Halsey’s song “Without Me” samples a Justin Timberlake lyric in its pre-chorus: “you don’t have to say what you did.” What Justin Timberlake song is that from?



Cry Me A River