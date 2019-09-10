Trump Toohey: Where Is The House of the Rising Sun Located?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers

September 10, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Trump Toohey

 

The 2019 Golden Ticket Awards ranked Cedar Point as the third best park in the world as well as five rides among the top 25 rides in the world. Which one of these rides is not a steel ride: Top Thrill Dragster, Millennium Force or the Blue Streak.

 

The Blue Streak

 

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted yesterday to good reviews. Which talk show has been on longer: Rachel Ray or Ellen?

 

 

Ellen - 16 seasons since 2003, Rachel, 13 seasons since 2006

 

 

Wendy’s will begin serving breakfast next year across the nation. WHAT YEAR did McDonalds begin serving all day breakfast? 2013, 2015 or 2017?

 

 

2015 - October 6th 2015

 

Bob Dylan is going on tour! He’s coming to Akron on November 9th. What city is the House of the Rising Sun located in?

 

New Orleans

 

Margret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale entitled, “The Testaments” drops today. A popular crime author also wrote a book called The Testament among other bestsellers such as “The Firm” and “The Client”. What author is that?

 

John Grisham

