Trump Toohey: Name 1 of the 3 Original Blizzard Flavors

1. Justin Bieber isn’t coming to First Energy Stadium anymore for his August concert - instead, he’ll play the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Which venue is larger, and therefore can hold more people for a concert? First Energy Stadium? Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse?





First Energy Stadium – 67,895



Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - 19,432



2. The Cleveland Metroparks golf courses officially open for the season on Sunday. When you’re golfing, which club would you pull out of your bag, and in theory, hit the golf ball further? 3 iron? Or a 9 iron?



3 iron



3. Dairy Queen is celebrating their 80th birthday with buy one get one for 80 cent blizzards. Can you name one of the three classic blizzard flavors first introduced in 1985? Hint: all three are still an option today!



Butterfinger, Heath and Cookies (aka Oreos)



4. Pixar opened at #1 at the box office with “Onward”. It made 40 million. Julia Louis-Dreyfus had voiced for Pixar, before Onward. It was in this spin-off of Cars that came out in 2013.



Planes



5. Coronavirus has gotten in the way of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Japan wedding plan. The wedding was set for June with 150 guests, but now it reportedly isn't happening. Orlando and Katy have both been married before. Can you name Orlando’s ex whom he was married from 2010-2013?



Miranda Kerr (2010-2013)