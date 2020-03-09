Trump Toohey: Name 1 of the 3 Original Blizzard Flavors

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/9/2020

March 9, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

 

1.     Justin Bieber isn’t coming to First Energy Stadium anymore for his August concert - instead, he’ll play the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.  Which venue is larger, and therefore can hold more people for a concert?  First Energy Stadium?  Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse? 
 

 

 

 

 

 


First Energy Stadium – 67,895
 
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - 19,432
 
2.     The Cleveland Metroparks golf courses officially open for the season on Sunday.   When you’re golfing, which club would you pull out of your bag, and in theory, hit the golf ball further?  3 iron?  Or a 9 iron? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
3 iron
 
3.     Dairy Queen is celebrating their 80th birthday with buy one get one for 80 cent blizzards. Can you name one of the three classic blizzard flavors first introduced in 1985? Hint: all three are still an option today!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Butterfinger, Heath and Cookies (aka Oreos)
 

4.     Pixar opened at #1 at the box office with “Onward”. It made 40 million. Julia Louis-Dreyfus had voiced for Pixar, before Onward. It was in this spin-off of Cars that came out in 2013.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Planes
 
5.     Coronavirus has gotten in the way of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Japan wedding plan.  The wedding was set for June with 150 guests, but now it reportedly isn't happening.  Orlando and Katy have both been married before.  Can you name Orlando’s ex whom he was married from 2010-2013? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Miranda Kerr (2010-2013)

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist At UH Rainbow About Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Believe in Ohio Continues to Create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio High Schools WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes