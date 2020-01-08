Trump Toohey: What’s The Name of the Dance Instructor On Dance Moms?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/8/2020

January 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicked off.  They’ve added a new cookie, the Lemon-Ups, a lemon cookie featuring eight phrases inspired by Girl Scouts, like “I’m a go-getter” and “I am an innovator”.  Name any girl scout cookie not named Lemon Up. 

 

 

 

 


Samoas                                           Shortbread/Trefoils
Thin Mint                                       Toffeetastic
Tagalong                                         S’Mores
Do-si-do Caramel                          Thanks A Lot

Lemonades

 

2.     The Cleveland Museum of Art has unveiled a life-size snowman sculpture - it’s on display now inside the museum.  What is the name of the snowman in the movie Frozen, and Frozen 2, that likes warm hugs? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olaf

3.     Starbucks introduced two new non-dairy drinks. WHAT YEAR did Starbucks introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte? 2003, 2005 or 2007?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2003​

4.     Fox ordered a spinoff of The Masked Singer called The Masked Dancer! What’s the name of the dance instructor on Dance Moms?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abby Lee Miller

5.     Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour, they’ll be stopping in Cleveland on September 4th at Blossom. Which of these is not mentioned in their song “Life Is A Highway?” Memphis, Niagara Falls or Vancouver? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Niagara Falls

