Trump Toohey: What’s The Name of the Dance Instructor On Dance Moms?

1. Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicked off. They’ve added a new cookie, the Lemon-Ups, a lemon cookie featuring eight phrases inspired by Girl Scouts, like “I’m a go-getter” and “I am an innovator”. Name any girl scout cookie not named Lemon Up.



Samoas Shortbread/Trefoils

Thin Mint Toffeetastic

Tagalong S’Mores

Do-si-do Caramel Thanks A Lot

Lemonades

2. The Cleveland Museum of Art has unveiled a life-size snowman sculpture - it’s on display now inside the museum. What is the name of the snowman in the movie Frozen, and Frozen 2, that likes warm hugs?

Olaf

3. Starbucks introduced two new non-dairy drinks. WHAT YEAR did Starbucks introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte? 2003, 2005 or 2007?

2003​

4. Fox ordered a spinoff of The Masked Singer called The Masked Dancer! What’s the name of the dance instructor on Dance Moms?

Abby Lee Miller

5. Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour, they’ll be stopping in Cleveland on September 4th at Blossom. Which of these is not mentioned in their song “Life Is A Highway?” Memphis, Niagara Falls or Vancouver?

Niagara Falls