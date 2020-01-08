Trump Toohey: What’s The Name of the Dance Instructor On Dance Moms?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/8/2020
1. Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicked off. They’ve added a new cookie, the Lemon-Ups, a lemon cookie featuring eight phrases inspired by Girl Scouts, like “I’m a go-getter” and “I am an innovator”. Name any girl scout cookie not named Lemon Up.
Samoas Shortbread/Trefoils
Thin Mint Toffeetastic
Tagalong S’Mores
Do-si-do Caramel Thanks A Lot
Lemonades
2. The Cleveland Museum of Art has unveiled a life-size snowman sculpture - it’s on display now inside the museum. What is the name of the snowman in the movie Frozen, and Frozen 2, that likes warm hugs?
Olaf
3. Starbucks introduced two new non-dairy drinks. WHAT YEAR did Starbucks introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte? 2003, 2005 or 2007?
2003
4. Fox ordered a spinoff of The Masked Singer called The Masked Dancer! What’s the name of the dance instructor on Dance Moms?
Abby Lee Miller
5. Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour, they’ll be stopping in Cleveland on September 4th at Blossom. Which of these is not mentioned in their song “Life Is A Highway?” Memphis, Niagara Falls or Vancouver?
Niagara Falls