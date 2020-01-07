Trump Toohey: Nicholas Cage Finds A Coded Map on The Declaration of Independence In Which Movie?

1. Cedar Point has raised the price of their Gold Pass for 2020. Bye bye $99, hello $129. Name any ride at Cedar Point.





Lots of Options



2. Sad news as Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half of its stores which is up to 450 locations. Pier 1 is known for selling which items? Clothes? Shoes? Home furnishings and décor?

Home Furnishing and Decor



3. Mike Tyson is bringing his one man show to Cleveland. Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Round Two at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage on Sunday, March 8th at 8 pm as he shares stories of his life and career. What was the name of the boxing sports video game that was released in 1987 on the Nintendo platform, bearing Mike Tyson’s name in the title?



Mike Tyson’s Punch Out



4. Krispy Kreme is now serving mini donuts. Let’s play a round of Determine That Doughnut! This doughnut is a cousin to the fritter. It’s French and made with deep fried choux pastry. Can you determine that doughnut?



Beignet (Ben-Yay)



5. Happy 56th birthday to Nicolas Cage. Nicolas Cage once found a coded map on the backside of the Declaration of Independence in what movie?



National Treasure