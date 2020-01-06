Trump Toohey: Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden is the Lead Guitarist for What Band?

1. Happy “Divorce Day”! The first Monday in January is known as “Divorce Day” due to the high number of people inquiring to family lawyers about leaving their partners. Brad Pitt, who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor last night, has been divorced, twice. Can you name both of those exes?



Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie

2. The NFL playoffs began over the weekend. The Browns, once again, not in and the Patriots lost! Can you name any of the four teams that won over the weekend?

Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans Tennessee Titans

3. The Golden Globes happened last night, all the winners are up on the Jen and Tim Show page at star102cleveland.com. What show won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series? Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale or This Is us?

The Handmaid’s Tale

4. Congratulations are in order for Cameron Diaz. The actress has welcomed her first child with her husband, Benji Madden. Benji Madden is best known as being the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of this band.

Good Charlotte

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stayed on top of the box office, collecting another $34.5 million. The Star Wars saga is spilt into three eras: the Resistance, the Rebellion and the Republic. List the eras in the correct order they appear in the movies.

Republic, Rebellion, Resistance