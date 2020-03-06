Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Pixar Movie Out Today?

1. Baseball tickets aren't sold out yet with less than three-weeks until the Cleveland Indians home opener game. The team sent an email to fan last night, telling them tickets are still available. The game has been sold out each year since 1994 when they moved from Cleveland Municipal Stadium, to this stadium, which is the current home of the team.





Jacobs Field/Progressive Field



2. Dunkin’ is giving away FREE DONUTS on Fridays this month with a qualifying beverage. Let’s play a round of Determine That Donut! This donut traditionally has almond filling, is garnished with sliced almonds and drizzled in an icing glaze. Can you Determine That Donut?



Bear Claw



3. They’ll be a few new movies hitting the theaters today. But none bigger than this Pixar Animation Studios movie for Walt Disney Pictures, and stars the voice of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



Onward



4. Tito's Vodka is warning people not to make a hand sanitizer with their vodka. Tito’s specialized in Vodka made from this, rather than potatoes or wheat.



Corn (Yellow Corn)



5. Unfortunately, today is the last day to try and win tickets to the Golden Girls Puppet Parody Show. Blanche is a regular at this bar where in one episode, Dorothy becomes a popular crooner.



The Rusty Anchor