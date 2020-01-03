Trump Toohey: Fill in the Justin Bieber Lyric, "Chilling by the Fire While We Eating ______"

1. The Cleveland Monsters hockey team is going back in time tonight and tomorrow - they’re paying homage to the Cleveland Lumberjacks, that played here from 1992 to 2001. What’s the name of the arena where the Cleveland Monsters play their home games?

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

2. Is Lori Loughlin going to jail!?!? Well. She’s hired an expert to help her get ready for jail. She’s learning prison lingo, martial arts, and getting advice from prison professors on how to earn her keep in the big house. Lori Loughlin probably best known for playing Aunt ____ on Full House.

Becky

3. The IX Center is having a job fair tomorrow. What job did Dumbledore have at Hogwarts?

Headmaster / Headteacher

4. The Golden Globes will have meatless dinners to raise environmental awareness. It’s time to play a round of Verify that Veganism! This scintillating sauce is made from crushed sesame seeds, lemon juice, garlic and water. You can have it with verdant veggies or drizzle it on falafel.

Tahini sauce

5. Justin Bieber dropped his new song "Yummy" this morning. Finish this Justin Bieber lyric, "chilling by the fire while we eating _____."

Fondue​