Trump Toohey: Who Played James Bond Before Daniel Craig?

1. Just a couple of nights ago, this local question was on Jeopardy. Let’s see if you know the answer. LeBron James pledged to pay for more than 1,000 scholarships in this Ohio city of his birth.

Akron

2. What?! Katy Perry not only dropped a new single, and revealed that she’s pregnant! I’m assuming the baby daddy is this guy, ya know, her fiancé.

Orlando Bloom​

3. With the coronavirus threat escalating, the release of the upcoming sequel starring Daniel Craig, “No Time To Die,” has been postponed until November 25th. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters on April 10th in the U.S. Prior to Daniel Craig, who played the role of James Bond in movies such as “”Die Another Day”, “The World is Not Enough” and Tomorrow Never Dies”?

Pierce Brosnan

4. A company is willing to pay 1,000 to someone willing to watch 15 hours of The Office. Before marrying Pam, which one of these office characters did Jim date? Karen, Phyllis or Meredith?

Karen

5. This week we have tickets to the Golden Girls Puppet Parody Show up for grabs. Which Golden Girl works briefly as a TV Producer?

Rose