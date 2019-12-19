Trump Toohey: What Iconic Character Did Emily Blunt Play In 2018?

1. Here’s your Holiday question: Santa lives where? North Pole? South Pole? Good Ole’ Parma?



North Pole

2. Burger King is giving away coupons for a free Impossible Whopper to any travelers -whose flight has been delayed through December 30th. All we need you to do, is name any item from the Burger King menu.

Lots of options

3. Poison, Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett will all take the stage at First Energy Stadium next July. Three of those acts hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Which one did not?

Motley Crue - (highest was dr feel good #6)

Def (Love Bites #1), Joan Jett (I love rock and roll #1), poison (every Rose has its thorn #1)

4. The winner of The Masked Singer was revealed last night. SPOILER ALERT! It was NOT, Chris Daughtry, although he was the Rottweiler. Chris Daughtry finished in 4th place during season 5 of American Idol, with, somehow, Taylor Hicks winning that season. Can you tell me who finished 2nd, or 3rd during that season?

Katherine McPhee

Elliot Yamin

5. A teaser trailer for A Quiet Place part 2 dropped. The movie will star Emily Blunt. The original came out in 2018, the same year Emily Blunt played what other character in a film?

Mary POPPINS​