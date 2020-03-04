Trump Toohey: Golden Girl Blanche Devereaux Grew Up In Which State?

1. Starbucks has unveiled 3 new spring drinks. The Iced Golden Ginger Drink. The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink. And the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam. Name any drink available at Starbucks.



Lots of Options

2. WalletHub has just come out with their list of the Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations. Cleveland, OH, is #9 on the list. St Patrick’s Day is on which day in March? 16th? 17th? 18th?

17th

3. Mickey Mouse finally has his own ride at Disney! WHAT YEAR did Mickey Mouse make his debut? 1923, 1925 or 1928?

1928

4. The national cornhole championship is coming to Cleveland. March 13th-15 at the Huntington Convention Center. In the game of cornhole, how many point do you get by throwing a bag in the hole?

3 points

5. This week on Trump Toohey, we have tickets to the Golden Girls. Southern belle Blanche grew up in WHAT state?

Georgia (near Atlanta) ​