1. According to the HUNTER Annual Food News Study, Popeyes' launch of its first-ever fried chicken sandwich was ranked as the top food story of 2019. That would be mostly due to Popeye’s chicken chain battle via twitter, with this chicken fast food restaurant.



Chik Fil A

2. Browns play in Arizona this weekend against the Cardinals. Who did the Browns defeat last week?

Cincinnati Bengals (Score 27-19)

3. Dave Chappelle is coming to Cleveland. Tickets go on sale today, and the details are at christmas102.com. Dave Chappelle has been in so many movies with so many roles, but he’s also known for “The Chappelle Show” on Comedy Central, although it only last this many seasons. 1? 2? Or 3?

3

4. Pepsi is rolling out a Café line in April, coffee meets cola. What two flavors of iced coffee can you always get at the McCafe?

Caramel, French Vanilla​

5. New to Netflix today is Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ movie. Before this film, the most recent Michael Bay film was the fifth Transformers movie released in 2017 called what?

Transformers: The Last Knight