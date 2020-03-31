Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Only National Park In Ohio?

1. Just a friendly reminder that today is a REAL Taco Tuesday. Taco Bell is giving away a seasoned beef FREE Doritos Locos Tacos, and you don’t even need to buy something from the menu. Speaking of, name one item from the Taco Bell menu.

Lots of Options

2. Uh Oh. UH OH! Tori Spelling and her husband are reportedly refusing to pay a 90 thousand dollar credit card bill. Well that’s not good news. Maybe she need to do yet another reboot of this show in which she played Donna Martin.

90210

3. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said people need to stop congregating in the State’s parks! What is the name of the only national park in the state of Ohio?

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

4. John Krasinski is focusing on the good, in a new YouTube series. It’s called “Some Good News”, and it’s a series dedicated to sharing positive stories. John Krasinski has been married to this British-American actress since 2010. Hint: she had a previous 3 year relationship with Michael Buble.

Emily Blunt

5. Nintendo is planning to celebrate the 35h anniversary of Super Mario with remastered games. What’s the name of the most recent Super Mario game, released in June of 2019?

Super Mario Maker 2