Trump Toohey: What Was The Original Name of the Nickelodeon Channel?

1. There is an NBA owner who has tested positive for Corona Virus. James Dolan, the owner of the Knicks has tested positive, and has no or little symptoms. The Knicks play in which large U.S. City? New York? L.A.? Chicago?

New York City

2. Good news as the greatest actor of all time, and his beautiful wife are home from Australia, and healed after being diagnosed with the CORONAVIRUS. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” released last year starring Tom Hanks, was a biographical drama film centered around this television icon.

Mr. Rogers (Fred Rogers)

3. As we know, the Summer Olympics has been postponed until next year, but we now have a target date. The aim is to start the Opening Ceremony on July 23rd of next year. Where were the Summer Games scheduled to happen this year? Japan? China? Greece?

Japan

4. Nickelodeon will hosting a town hall tonight at 7pm to address children’s concerns about COVID-19. What’s was the original name for the channel when it launched in 1977?

Pinwheel Channel

5. Elton John hosted a live concert special last night. Which one of these is NOT the name of an Elton John album? The Fox, Caribou or The Turtle and the Hare

The Turtle and the Hare​