Trump Toohey: Who Won Dancing With The Stars Last Night?

1. Food & Wine has ranked Sokolowski's University Inn No. 2 in its list of the best cafeterias in America. Sokolowski’s is located where? Parma? Tremont? Euclid?



Tremont



2. Just a reminder you can get into the zoo for free on Thursday. Which one of these is NOT a section of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo? The Welcome Plaza, Slither Cavern or the Waterfowl Lake?



Slither Cavern



3. Grey’s Anatomy is moving timeslots: it will be on at 9pm on Thursdays starting in January. Which one of these shows would you find on ABC at 9pm on Wednesdays? Modern Family, The Good Doctor or Black-ish?



Modern Family

4. It’s Tina Turner’s birthday today. And I mention this, because she turns 80! Tina: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer? Or no?



Yes – Inducted in 1991



5. Last night was the season 28 finale of "Dancing With The Stars". Soooo, who won?



Hannah Brown